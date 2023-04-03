Will Nashville's school shooting bring about gun control reform in the US?

The recent school shooting in Nashville has once again sparked a heated debate over gun control in America. The question on many people's minds is whether this tragic event will serve as a catalyst for change in the country's gun laws or if the status quo will remain. Guests: John Lott Crime Prevention Research Center President Allen Louis Linton II Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at ACM Larry Barton Professor of Crisis Management and Public Safety at UCF