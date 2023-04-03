US House speaker to meet with Taiwan's president on Wednesday

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives is set to meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in California on Wednesday. It'll be a controversial stopover during Tsai's 10-day tour of Central America. Chinese officials have repeatedly warned US officials not to meet the Taiwanese leader, and respect their commitment to the One China policy. James Dorsey from the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies discusses this. #TsaiIngwen #Taiwan #KevinMcCarthy