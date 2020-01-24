WORLD
4 MIN READ
US refusal to extradite diplomat's wife 'denial of justice': Britain
The case of Anna Sacoolas has been a thorn in London's close relations with Washington, stirring up debates over the limits of diplomatic immunity in cases unrelated to national security.
US refusal to extradite diplomat's wife 'denial of justice': Britain
Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles poses in front of a banner outside the Buckingham Palace as people demonstrate during US President Donald Trump’s visit for NATO summit, in London, Britain December 3, 2019. / Reuters
January 24, 2020

Britain on Friday rebuked the United States for refusing to extradite a diplomat's wife charged over a car crash that killed a British teenager, calling it a "denial of justice".

The case of Anna Sacoolas has been a thorn in London's close relations with Washington, stirring up debates over the limits of diplomatic immunity in cases unrelated to national security.

"We are disappointed in this decision, which appears to be a denial of justice," a spokeswoman for the Home Office said.

"We are urgently considering our options."

Immunity?

Briton Harry Dunn died in August when his motorcycle collided with a car driving on the wrong side of the road near an airbase in Northamptonshire, central England, which is used by the US military as a communications hub.

Sacoolas, who has admitted to being the driver, was charged by British police with causing death by dangerous driving.

However, she has cited immunity while refusing to return to Britain to face justice, as Dunn's parents have demanded.

The parents of the 19-year-old were informed of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision in a phone call with their MP on Thursday and "were not at all surprised", a family spokesman said.

"This is a lawless, corrupt administration that appears intent on attacking even its closest international ally," Radd Seiger said.

"If Trump and Pompeo think this is an end to the matter, they have another thing coming to them," he added, saying the family would meet with the government to discuss their next steps.

Dunn's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, visited the White House in October to meet Trump, who they called warm and welcoming but they criticised the White House's attempts to engineer a snap meeting with Sacoolas, who was in a room next door with photographers.

The US State Department confirmed it had rejected the request, saying Sacoolas had immunity from criminal jurisdiction during her stay in the UK.

"If the United States were to grant the UK's extradition request, it would render the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would set an extraordinarily troubling precedent," it said in a statement.

The case has been a political headache for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is cultivating trade relations with Washington in a bid to offset the potential damage of Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

Trump has called the crash a "terrible accident," saying it was common for Americans in Britain to have difficulty driving on the left side of the road.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us