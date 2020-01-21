In pictures: Harsh winter cripples camps near Idlib, Syria
POLITICS
4 MIN READ
In pictures: Harsh winter cripples camps near Idlib, SyriaCamps in Syria have been crippled by heavy rainfall and cold weather, making life harder for displaced Syrian families.
A Syrian child looks into the distance on a muddy road in Diaa Two camp in Sarmada, Syria, January 20 2020. / TRTWorld
January 21, 2020

Displaced civilians in the Syrian city of Idlib are facing the brunt of the harsh winter in nylon tents across numerous makeshift camps.

This winter, heavy rainfall has flooded farms, olive groves and flat land, the kind of areas where displaced people have been seeking refuge.

The majority of these camps have been formed nearer to the Turkish border, and further away from Idlib city centre.

The recent onslaught from the Syrian regime and its Russian ally in areas like Marat al Numan have triggered a new wave of displaced people in mass numbers.

The forced movement of civilians has made it hard for humanitarian organisations to provide shelter and basic necessities for newly established camps.

More than 80 percent of those who are displaced are women and children.

In 2019 over 400 children had been killed in Idlib and surrounding areas. This year at least 27 have been killed so far.

TRT World and TRT Arabi have exclusively visited some of the camps in northwestern Syria.

These pictures portray how the civilians living in Diaa Two camp in Syria’s Sarmada town are spending the winter.

Dhia Two camp is less than a year old.

SOURCE:TRT World
