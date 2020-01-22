WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump to add a 'couple of countries' to US travel ban
The US is moving to add more countries to its travel ban list, US President Donald Trump says, but gives no other details, saying changes would be announced soon.
Trump to add a 'couple of countries' to US travel ban
Demonstrators in Boston spell out '#No Muslim Ban' during a protest against US President Donald Trump's original executive order banning travel from several Muslim-majority countries, January 29, 2017. (Reuters Archives) / Reuters
January 22, 2020

US President Donald Trump said his administration was preparing to add a "couple of countries" to the controversial list of states whose citizens are subject to travel bans or severe restrictions on entry to the United States.

"We are adding a couple of countries to it. We have to be safe. Our country has to be safe," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that the names of the new countries would be announced, "very shortly."

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the administration planned to add seven countries including Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, and others in Africa and Asia.

Compliance with security requirements

Nigeria, for example, Africa's largest economy and most populous country, is a US anti-terrorism partner and has a large diaspora residing in the United States.

A senior Trump administration official said that countries that failed to comply with security requirements, including biometrics, information-sharing and counterterrorism measures, faced the risk of limitations on US immigration.

The Wall Street Journal said the other nations being considered for new rules were Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sudan, and Tanzania.

The first package of travel bans and restrictions — targeting mainly Muslim majority countries — were announced shortly after Trump took office in January 2017 and outraged his critics.

Chad was previously covered under the ban but was removed in April 2018.

Citizens of the countries can apply for waivers to the ban, but they are exceedingly rare.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us