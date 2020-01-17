TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan to discuss 'troubling' Idlib situation with Putin
Turkish President Erdogan says the situation in the embattled Idlib province of Syria is an indication that the Syrian regime did not comply with the ceasefire initiated by Turkey and Russia.
Erdogan to discuss 'troubling' Idlib situation with Putin
People walk near rubble of damaged buildings in the city of Idlib, Syria, May 27, 2019. / Reuters
January 17, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he would discuss the latest attacks in northwestern Syria with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Berlin this weekend.

"I intend to discuss these extensively with Mr Putin in Berlin. The current developments in Idlib are troubling," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

The leaders will be in Berlin on Sunday for an international peace conference on Libya, another country where they have sought to establish a ceasefire.

Clear proof regime doesn't comply

The Turkish president expressed concern on recent developments in the embattled Idlib province in northwestern Syria, saying they were an indication that the Syrian regime did not comply with ceasefire deals initiated by Turkey and Russia.

"[Idlib] is clear proof that the regime does not comply with the steps we have taken regarding the ceasefire," Erdogan said, referring to a ceasefire that began early Jan 12, succeeding an oft-violated memorandum of understanding reached in September 2018.

Erdogan also accused regime leader Bashar al Assad of constant "lies" over claims the civilians killed in Idlib are terrorists.

"Since when have three, four, five-year-old children alongside their mothers been terrorists?" he said.

Northern Syria car bombing

Erdogan also said Turkey would not let a deadly terrorist car bombing in northern Syria "go unanswered" after it killed three Turkish soldiers while conducting road controls in the anti-terror Operation Peace Spring zone.

Turkey on Oct 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

On Oct 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us