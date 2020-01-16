WORLD
2 MIN READ
Roadside bomb hits government car, kills five in Afghanistan - official
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the provincial police spokesman said the Taliban was behind it.
Roadside bomb hits government car, kills five in Afghanistan - official
File photo shows Afghan security personnel inspecting the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, November 24, 2019. / AP
January 16, 2020

A roadside bomb struck an Afghan government car in southern Zabul province on Thursday, killing the driver and four passengers inside the vehicle, officials said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack though the provincial police spokesman, Mohammadullah Amiri, accused the Taliban of placing a mine on the road in the Shahr-e-Safa district that hit the car, which was completely destroyed in the explosion.

The driver and one of the passengers in the car were employees of the Afghan ministry for energy and water resources. The other three passengers killed in the bombing, two Afghans and a Pakistani, were employees of the private Netrokon KEC engineering company.

Last week, the Taliban claimed responsibility for a roadside bombing that killed two US service members and wounded two others in southern Afghanistan.

The Taliban now control or hold sway over roughly half of Afghanistan. The militants continue to stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and US forces, even as they hold peace talks with the US and have given the US envoy a document outlining their offer for a temporary ceasefire in Afghanistan. Scores of Afghan civilians have also been killed in the crossfire and by roadside bombs planted by militants.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us