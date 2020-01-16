WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran wants dialogue with world, working to 'prevent war' - Rouhani
Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, President Hassan Rouhani said, adding the government was still working to prevent military confrontation.
Iran wants dialogue with world, working to 'prevent war' - Rouhani
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks before the heads of banks in Tehran, Iran on January 16, 2020. / AP
January 16, 2020

Iran's president said on Thursday dialogue with the world remained "possible" despite high tensions with US, and stressed that Tehran was working daily "to prevent military confrontation or war".

Iran attacked US military targets in Iraq on January 8 to retaliate against Washington's targeted killing of a key Iranian general five days earlier in Baghdad, at a time when both are also locked in a bitter dispute over Iran's nuclear programme.

"The government is working daily to prevent military confrontation or war," President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech, adding that dialogue with the international community was difficult but remained "possible".

Nuclear enrichment higher than before 2015 deal

Iran is now enriching more uranium than Tehran did before it agreed to a nuclear deal with world powers in 2015, Rouhani said.

"We are enriching more uranium before the deal was reached ... pressure has increased on Iran but we continue to progress," Rouhani said.

Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments under the nuclear deal in retaliation for Washington's withdrawal from the pact in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions, which have crippled the country's economy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us