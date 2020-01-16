TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey eyes global actor role in smart cities market
Turkey will enter the industry, worth billions of dollars, as an exporter, Turkish President Erdogan said at the Smart Cities and Municipalities Congress and Exhibit in Ankara.
Turkey eyes global actor role in smart cities market
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the opening ceremony of the Smart Cities and Municipalities Congress and Exhibition in Ankara, Turkey on January 15, 2020. / AA
January 16, 2020

Turkey's President  Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday vowed to take steps to become a global actor in the smart cities market.

“We are determined to do whatever it takes to be a major actor in the smart cities market, which is expected to top $800 billion market value in a couple of years,” Erdogan told the Smart Cities and Municipalities Congress and Exhibit in the capital, Ankara.

The president said Turkey aims to enter the global market as an exporter, besides supplying market need in the form of smart city applications.

Smart cities, which is a new approach to urban planning to connect everything using technologies, improve city services, infrastructure and ultimately residents’ quality of life.

“Turkey is among the leading countries in terms of smart cities,” he said, highlighting the country’s support for smart city plans.

He also said that Turkey already made great progress in building eco-friendly cities.

Smart cities should be compatible with each other, Erdogan said and underscored the importance of citizen’s support.

“The more we increase quality of life with smart cities, the more they protect and support it,” he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us