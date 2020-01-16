BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Britain launches farm bill as Brexit paves way for major reforms
Britain currently abides by the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy but is set to leave the European Union at the end of this month. There will be a seven-year transition period for farmers in England to adjust to some subsidies being phased out.
Britain launches farm bill as Brexit paves way for major reforms
A farmer tends to his sheep on a farm near Hawes in North Yorkshire, Britain January 9 2020. / Reuters
January 16, 2020

An agriculture bill will be introduced in Britain’s parliament on Thursday, with funding for the industry increasingly linked to tackling environmental challenges as the country develops its own farm policy for the first time in decades.

Britain currently abides by the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy but is set to leave the European Union at the end of this month. 

There will be a seven-year transition period for farmers in England to adjust to some subsidies being phased out.

“This is one of the most important environmental reforms for many years, rewarding farmers for the work they do to safeguard our environment and helping us meet crucial goals on climate change and protecting nature and biodiversity,” farming and environment minister Theresa Villiers said in a statement.

The changes will link payments to providing “public goods”.

Public goods include actions to mitigate climate change, measures to support wildlife and improving the health and welfare of livestock.

Under the EU’s farm policy, British farmers currently receive almost $4 billion a year in public funds.

Some of the money is already linked to participating in environmental schemes, but there are also annual payments based on ownership of agricultural land.

For some farmers such payments can represent up to 70% of their income.

Policies may differ in Scotland and Wales, where devolved administrations control farm spending.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us