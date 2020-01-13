TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT launches German-language news platform: TRT Deutsch
TRT Deutsch to focus on humanitarian issues, racism, and discrimination around the world in the German language.
TRT launches German-language news platform: TRT Deutsch
TRT Deutsch logo.
January 13, 2020

Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) has launched a new branch of its media, a digital news platform in the German language.

TRT Deutsch, which currently runs in Beta version, to focus on giving alternative perspectives on daily issues and news that are missed in the mainstream media.

"We examine current events from different perspectives and put alternative topics on the table that are hardly noticed in the mainstream media," TRT Deutsch said in a statement on its first publishing.

The news media platform will be based in Berlin and will address the German audience in an era of increased far-right extremism across Europe.

"We are clearly positioning ourselves against right-wing radicalism and Islamophobia, as well as against all forms of discrimination. We are committed to a plural, liberal-democratic society," TRT Deutsch statement reads.

TRT Deutsch can be reached at https://www.trtdeutsch.com and various media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us