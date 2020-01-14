WORLD
4 MIN READ
Iran's president says downing of Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error'
Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran, killing all 176 on board, as it was firing ballistic missiles at US troops in Iraq.
Iran's president says downing of Ukrainian plane an 'unforgivable error'
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visits the family of the Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed by an air strike in Baghdad, at his home in Tehran, Iran on January 4, 2020. / Reuters
January 14, 2020

Iran will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Tuesday, adding that the "tragic event" would be investigated thoroughly.

"It was an unforgivable error ... one person cannot be solely responsible for the plane crash," he said.

"Iranian armed forces admitting their mistake is a good first step ... We should assure people that it will not happen again," he said, adding that his government was "accountable to Iranian and other nations who lost lives in the plane crash".

After his speech, Iran's judiciary said it had arrested some people for their role in shooting down the plane, judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

He did not give further details.

Tensions have soared since the US air strike earlier this month that killed Qasem Soleimani, Iran's top general and the architect of its regional military activities. 

Iran responded by firing ballistic missiles at US troops in Iraq, during which it said, it had "accidentally" shot down a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran, killing all 176 on board.

US warns its vessels transiting through Gulf

Earlier on Tuesday, US  warned of threats to commercial vessels in and around the Gulf in the wake of its confrontation with Iran.

“Heightened military activity and increased political tensions in this region continue to pose serious threats to commercial vessels,” the US said in a maritime warning. 

“Associated with these threats is a potential for miscalculation or misidentification that could lead to aggressive actions.”

It said vessels transiting the Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz — through which one-third of all oil traded by sea passes — could encounter GPS interference or communications jamming.

It said some vessels have reported communications from “unknown entities falsely claiming to be US or coalition warships.”

It said ships contacted by Iranian forces should identify themselves and say that they are proceeding in accordance with international law.

It advised ships to refuse to allow Iranian forces to board but not to forcibly resist them, and to immediately contact the US Fifth Fleet.

Iran was accused of sabotaging oil tankers in the Gulf last year. It denied those allegations but acknowledged seizing a British-flagged oil tanker in response to the impounding of an Iranian oil tanker by authorities in Gibraltar. 

The Iranian tanker was suspected of intending to violate sanctions to deliver oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran.

Both ships were released weeks later.

The tensions are rooted in President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and to impose “maximum” economic sanctions. 

The sanctions have devastated Iran's economy.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us