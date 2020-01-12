WORLD
2 MIN READ
Britain's Iran envoy denies attending demo before arrest
Iran's Mehr news agency reported that the ambassador, Rob Macaire, was arrested for his alleged "involvement in provoking suspicious acts" at a gathering to honour the victims of Iran plane crash.
UK ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire has been reportedly arrested during the protests in Tehran on January 11, 2020. / Reuters
January 12, 2020

Britain's ambassador to Tehran denied on Sunday that he took part in a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down.

Students held a gathering at Tehran's Amir Kabir University on Saturday evening to honour those killed hours after Iran admitted the Ukrainian airliner was downed by mistake.

Iran's Mehr news agency said the ambassador, Rob Macaire, was arrested for his alleged "involvement in provoking suspicious acts" at the gathering in front of the university.

"Can confirm I wasn't taking part in any demonstrations! Wen t to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy," Macaire said on Twitter, adding he had been detained for half an hour.

"Normal to want to pay respects -- some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting," he said.

"Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries," he added.

The British government said Macaire was arrested and detained briefly in the Iranian capital in what it called a "flagrant violation of international law".

Authorities in Tehran have yet to make any statements about the incident.

Iran's armed forces said on Saturday the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was mistakenly shot down, after denying for days Western claims it was brought down by a missile.

Police dispersed students who chanted "radical" and "destructive" slogans when the tribute to those killed in the air disaster turned into an angry demonstration, Fars news agency reported.

