WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libyan warlord Haftar rejects call for ceasefire
Ankara and Moscow called for the ceasefire on Wednesday following a meeting in Istanbul.
Libyan warlord Haftar rejects call for ceasefire
Khalifa Haftar (C), Libyan warlord, leaves after an international conference on Libya at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 29, 2018. / Reuters
January 9, 2020

Warlord Khalifa Haftar, who commands an armed militia based in eastern Libya, rejected a truce Thursday encouraged by Russia and Turkey, according to militia spokesman Ahmed al Mismari.

“We welcome [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s call for a ceasefire. However, our fight against terrorist organisations that seized Tripoli and received the support of some countries will continue until the end,” Mismari said on a video posted to social media.

On Wednesday, Turkish and Russian presidents urged a ceasefire in Libya by January 12 following a meeting in Istanbul.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli welcomed the call for the ceasefire.

On April 4, Haftar launched an offensive to capture the capital Tripoli from GNA. According to the UN, over a thousand people have been killed since the start of the operation and more than 5,000 people have been injured.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which is recognised internationally and by the UN. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us