WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man dies in Germany years after co-worker poisoned his lunch
The state court in Bielefeld, which convicted the suspect in the case last year, confirmed the death, German news agency dpa reported.
Man dies in Germany years after co-worker poisoned his lunch
A 57-year old defendant hides his face at the courtroom in Bielefeld, Germany. March 7, 2019. / AP
January 9, 2020

A young man in Germany has died four years after being poisoned by a co-worker and falling into a coma.

The state court in Bielefeld, which convicted the suspect in the case last year, confirmed the death on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported. It said the 26-year-old's parents spoke about their son's suffering during a trial last year.

A 57-year-old man, identified only as Klaus O. for privacy reasons, was sentenced to life in prison last March after the court in Bielefeld, 330 kilometres (205 miles) west of Berlin, found him guilty of attempted murder.

The defendant, who has appealed the verdict, had peppered co-workers' food with mercury and other substances over several years, leaving one in a coma and two others with serious kidney damage.

He was arrested in May 2018 after surveillance video showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague’s sandwich at their workplace in the town of Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock.

According to Deutsche Welle, clues about the motive come from five conversations Klaus had with a psychologist in a correctional facility. 

The psychologist testified that the defendant expressed a desire to experiment with toxic substances, mimicking a scientist, and wanted to observe how they affected his colleagues. 

He "seemed to me like a scientist who was testing substances on a guinea pig," the psychologist said.

The defendant did not say much in court, leaving his motive open to conjecture.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us