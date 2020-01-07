Turkish gendarmerie and intelligence forces arrested a YPG/PKK terrorist in southeastern Turkey during a joint anti-terror operation on Monday.

According to security sources, local gendarmerie and members of the country's intelligence service arrested a member of the YPG/PKK terrorist group and another suspect in Mardin province.

Operations are ongoing to capture the owner of the house, sources said.

Another YPG/PKK member on the run from the group surrendered to Turkish security forces in Sirnak province on Monday evening.

According to security sources, the man ran away from a YPG/PKK training camp in northern Iraq.

YPG/PKK often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.