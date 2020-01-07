TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
YPG/PKK suspects arrested in southeastern Turkey - security sources
The arrests were made by the local gendarmerie and members of the country's intelligence service in Mardin province.
YPG/PKK suspects arrested in southeastern Turkey - security sources
In this picture, Turkey's gendarmerie can be seen arresting a suspected PKK operative. / AA
January 7, 2020

Turkish gendarmerie and intelligence forces arrested a YPG/PKK terrorist in southeastern Turkey during a joint anti-terror operation on Monday. 

According to security sources, local gendarmerie and members of the country's intelligence service arrested a member of the YPG/PKK terrorist group and another suspect in Mardin province.

Operations are ongoing to capture the owner of the house, sources said.

Another YPG/PKK member on the run from the group surrendered to Turkish security forces in Sirnak province on Monday evening.

According to security sources, the man ran away from a YPG/PKK training camp in northern Iraq.

YPG/PKK often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us