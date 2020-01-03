TÜRKİYE
YPG/PKK’s senior figure 'neutralised' in northern Iraq - Turkish security
Security sources said YPG/PKK terror group intelligence officer Metin Arslan was killed during a Turkish Armed Forces operation in Iraq's Sinjar.
In this file photograph, Metin Arslan appears to be at a PKK gathering. / AA Archive
January 3, 2020

Turkish forces have killed YPG/PKK terror group's intelligence head Metin Arslan in northern Iraq, security sources said on Friday.

Arslan, codenamed Kocer, is also the cousin of the terror group's ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The terrorist was wanted in the red category of Turkey's Interior Ministry's list.

The list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

The 52-year-old man who joined the terror group in 1994 was the mastermind of many plots targeting Turkey. He had been injured in a Turkish airstrike in northern Syria in 2017.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

SOURCE:AA
