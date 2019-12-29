WORLD
2 MIN READ
One dead, more than 2,500 evacuated as Cyclone Sarai lashes Fiji
The Fiji National Disaster Management Office said one person was in intensive care and more than 2,500 people had moved to 70 evacuation centers.
One dead, more than 2,500 evacuated as Cyclone Sarai lashes Fiji
The category two tropical cyclone is not expected to make landfall in Fiji, though its weather service has issued storm and flood warnings for parts of the country.
December 29, 2019

One person was killed in Fiji and one is missing as tropical cyclone Sarai battered the South Pacific nation with strong wind and heavy rain, authorities said on Sunday.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office said one person was in intensive care and more than 2,500 people had moved to 70 evacuation centers.

The category two tropical cyclone is not expected to make landfall in Fiji, though its weather service has issued storm and flood warnings for parts of the country.

“Close to its center the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 110 km/h with momentary gusts to 150 km/h,” the Fiji Meteorological Service said in a statement.

Cyclone Sarai is moving east at nearly 10 km/h and is expected to move into Tongan waters on Tuesday.

Tonga’s Meteorological Service has issued a heavy rain and flash flood warning for the entire country.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us