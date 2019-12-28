TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's Cavusoglu warns against 'Syria-like' crisis in Libya
"If today Libya becomes like Syria, then the turn will come for the other countries in the region," Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu cautions in governing AK Party's consultation meeting.
Turkey's Cavusoglu warns against 'Syria-like' crisis in Libya
"We need to do whatever is needed to prevent Libya from being divided and slide into chaos," Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu says. / AP
December 28, 2019

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has warned on Saturday against attempts to create a situation in Libya similar to that in civil war-torn Syria.

"They want to turn [the situation in] Libya to [the one in] Syria. If today Libya becomes like Syria, then the turn will come for the other countries in the region," Cavusoglu told the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's consultation meeting in Antalya, on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

"We need to do whatever is needed to prevent Libya from being divided and slide into chaos, and that is what we are doing. It is the legitimate government there that we deal with," he said, stressing the military and security deal signed with Libya is important.

On November 27, Ankara and Tripoli's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) signed two separate agreements, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the eastern Mediterranean.

OIC unity questioned

Highlighting the constant conflicts in the Islamic world, Cavusoglu criticised the lack of unity in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), saying it is not strong enough to solve the problems in this regard.

On Saturday’s deadly terrorist attack in Somalia, Cavusoglu said: "We have never left our Somalian brothers alone so far and we will never [leave them]."

At least 78 people, including two Turkish nationals, were killed and many more wounded in a car bomb attack on a security checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Also addressing Turkey's first indigenous car prototype publicised on Friday, Cavusoglu said Turkey "changes the balances" of the market.

The fully electric car was manufactured by Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group, TOGG, a conglomerate of industrial giants, in 18 months.

The car will have two options -–– 200 and 400 horsepower –– with a 500-km range and level 3 automation in 2022, the scheduled time for its production.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us