Afghanistan's youngest breadwinner
This documentary will show you the reality of life in Afghanistan through the story of an 11-year-old boy, Sameer — because his life is no different from those of millions of children living in Afghanistan. Affected by four decades of war, Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous places in the world for a child. Around 2 million children are living as orphans. Many children turn to picking garbage, polishing shoes and selling used bags just to earn a little bit of money for their families. And Sameer is one of those children. Don’t forget to spread Sameer’s words so that millions of children’s stories like Sameer’s can be seen by more people. #AfghanChildren #Afghanistan
January 7, 2023
