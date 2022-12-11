WORLD
'It’s me, the keeper of time'
This is a story of a life of personal dedication. Ismail Ulukaya is a shoe designer in the town of Safranbolu who has voluntarily dedicated the last 57 years of his life to the maintenance and preservation of the historical Safranbolu clocktower, the oldest working clocktower in Türkiye. Erected in 1797, the tower is over 225 years old and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Ismail Ulukaya’s dedication to preserving the clocktower while running his own business is truly a story of love and devotion. He is the last person who has the knowledge to maintain this historical clocktower, and he fears not being able to find a replacement. #time #clock #travel
