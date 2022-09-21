What’s the point of observing World Peace Day?

The International Day of Peace is observed around the world on September 21 every year. The UN marks this day by ringing a bell at 12 GMT, marking a global moment of silence to summon non-violence and ceasefires. But does that really have an impact on global conflicts? Does this day play any role, if at all, in achieving global peace? Here’s the uncomfortable question: What’s the point? What does Peace Day mean to you? Let us know in the comments. #worldpeaceday