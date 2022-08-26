August 26, 2022
Hostile Locals – The need to decolonise education in Kenya
In Kenya, history as a subject is still taught from a colonial perspective with racist undertones years after the country gained independence. Despite various iterations of its educational curriculum, Kenya has yet to address why and how it educates. This is a story about the need to decolonise education in Kenya. #decolonise #education #racism
Hostile Locals – The need to decolonise education in Kenya
