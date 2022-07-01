My Türkiye: The Lycian Way, Part 3

On the final stretch of the Lycian Way, Erol explores Mount Olympus, famous for the natural gas that seeps from its slopes, and ends his journey at the bewitching Goynuk Canyon. This video is part of TRT World’s “My Türkiye” digital series, exploring different regions of Türkiye and showcasing their hidden treasures. #LycianWay #Olympus #ComeSeeTürkiye Watch the other episodes in our series: Episode one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRsCdq4IIAY Episode two: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERszmaZIgEQ&t=26s