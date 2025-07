Thick Skin - The Story of 6 Pakistani Siblings with Albinism

This is the story of 6 siblings from Coventry, UK, who were born with a skin disorder called ‘albinism’. Naseem is the eldest of 6 and explains the struggles she and her siblings faced growing up in with their condition. Albinism can be recognized by its distinctive symptoms, including white hair and very pale skin. #Albinism