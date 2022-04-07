Lake Cildir - The Story of the Frozen Lake

Lake Cildir is a winter destination in the Eastern Kars Province of Türkiye. It is known as the biggest frozen lake in the world during winter and therefore attracts tourists from all around the globe. Volkan Polat is one of the few people who lives by and works at the lake. He not only tells his own story, but also explains how the lake influenced his life. #FrozenLake #Cildir #Türkiye