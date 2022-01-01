Following our hearts, returning to our roots

After living in the city for decades, Zafer and Ayse Sonmez were ready for change. Zafer’s heart longed for the simpler village life of his childhood and Ayse left everything behind to follow his dream. Now, 14 years later, they have no regrets. After their initial struggles, they have managed to create a wonderful life for themselves up on the mountains of Rize, Turkiye. #RuralLife #Village