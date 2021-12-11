Why are Yemen’s children starving?

Millions of Yemeni children are starving to death and many more are losing hope. It’s been labelled the poorest nation in the Middle East, but Yemen withstood economic challenges right up until a devastating civil war broke out in 2015. Six years on, there is no food left for its civilians and the country has reached breaking point. This documentary sheds light on the ominous famine facing Yemen and its people. #Yemen #CivilWar #Famine