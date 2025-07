It’s Me, Painter of the Sultans

Sabahat Ortac Alrashdan is a Turkish artist who lived in Jordan for 50 years. She opened exhibits in many different cities including Paris, Istanbul, İzmir and Amman. Making friends with the queens and princesses in Jordan, Sabahat painted their portraits and eternalised them. 'It’s Me' is a short documentary series that focuses on ordinary people’s stories from around the world. #art