The UK’s biggest Middle Eastern restaurant chain | Taste of Colours | E6

In this episode of “Taste of Colours,” we meet Tony Kitous, the founder of Comptoir Lebanese, the UK’s largest Middle Eastern restaurant chain. His success story begins in a small Algerian town and ends in London, one of the world’s biggest cities. He has a dream of having shawarma shops on every corner, just like burger shops. “Taste of Colours” is a short documentary series that focuses on minority-owned restaurants in London, an ethnically diverse city. Come with us to discover a taste of colours, because food brings us together. #LebaneseCuisine