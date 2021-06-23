Rose of the Caucasus: War and Migration

Roza Fatima Tambi is one of the first Caucasian immigrants to arrive in the United States. She survived World War II as a child and travelled from her little village in the Caucasus to war-torn cities in Europe for months to find safety. Now 91 years old, she is one of the few remaining witnesses of a devastating conflict in world history. But instead of sitting back, she puts most of her time and energy into telling her story to the world, which could make her the next Instagram phenomenon. #Caucasians #war #immigration