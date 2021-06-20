This is Turkey’s best baklava | Turkey Bucket List | Episode 1

On my journey through Turkey I arrived in its food capital Gaziantep. While visiting the city known for its delicious food and big variety of desserts, I went to the oldest baklava shop in Turkey: Imam Cagdas. Making baklava is not an easy job but the outcome is worth every single step to get the final product. Let’s make baklava together! #BestBaklava