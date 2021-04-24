Ramadan 101 | Not News But Life | Episode 9

It’s Ramadan! There are so many types of fasting: intermittent fasting, water fasting, alternate day fasting etc. But Ramadan fasting is unique in the sense that absolutely no food and water can be consumed from dawn to sunset. But how is it done? Don’t people get thirsty? How do they survive the day without morning coffee? Franziska spent the first day of Ramadan with some friends and got all the answers. #Ramadan2021