Ibrahimi Mosque Massacre, the Voice of a Survivor

On February 25, 1994, Baruch Goldstein massacred 29 Palestinian worshippers at the Ibrahimi Mosque. The horrors of the day are still fresh in the minds of the survivors. Kamal Abdin takes us back to that day and explains how his life irrevocably changed in the aftermath. The Cave of the Patriarchs Massacre, also known as the Ibrahimi Mosque Massacre, was a mass shooting carried out by Baruch Goldstein. Baruch was a religious extremist and an Israeli-American member of the ultranationalist Kach party. #IbrahimiMosqueMassacre #HebronMassacre