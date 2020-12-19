Once a soldier, but now homeless in Paris

Living in a decent home is a basic human right, but having a home is still out of reach for many in Europe's third-largest economy, France. There are over 300,000 homeless people living in France, and former soldier Michel is one of them. He served his country for years and stood by when it needed him. But he was left to fend for himself during his time of need.