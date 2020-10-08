Iran: Life Under Sanctions in 2020 - Documentary

The sanctions imposed by the US and several other countries have taken its toll on Iranian people both financially and psychologically. The difficult economic situation has forced many Iranians to migrate to other countries in search of better opportunities, causing a brain drain in the country. Some Iranians however, choose to stay and fight the harsh conditions in an attempt to improve their motherland. Also watch: Iran - Under sanctions | Off The Grid | Documentary https://youtu.be/Ia04d_3wd-Q #Iran #USSanctions #IranSanctions