Days in Lockdown: Al Aqsa Mosque

Al Aqsa is one of the holiest mosques for Muslims. The Old City of Jerusalem is usually bustling during the month of Ramadan, and the mosque is packed with worshipers. But the Covid-19 pandemic has changed lives across the globe. And for the muezzin of Al Aqsa, it is led to a difficult moment that made him cry during the call for prayer.