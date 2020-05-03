Days in lockdown: An artist in isolation

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to stay indoors, and many are in total isolation. Days in lockdown have their challenges, but this can also be an opportunity for people to have time for some deep thinking. Artists like Stavroula Logothettis are making the most of their isolation and rediscovering their inspirations. Her story is a sneak peek into the mind of an artist who is undisturbed by the routine clutter. #art #Covid19 #lockdown