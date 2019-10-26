Istanbul street food journey

Istanbul's street food offers practical, cheap and quick meals throughout the day. From a quick breakfast to a glass of pickle juice to help with indigestion, Istanbul’s street food offers visitors and locals a wide variety of choices. Chickpeas, rice carts, simit wagons and mussel trays are a common sight in every neighbourhood throughout Istanbul. Grabbing a bite from a street food vendor set up next to the Bosphorus is part of daily life. Our host Canan shows you some of the highlights of what’s in the carts, and trays of Istanbul's street food vendors. #Istanbul #Streetfood #Culture