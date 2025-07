Teatime | Not News But Life | Episode 11

For many of us, tea is everything. It has many names and is brewed in a variety of flavours, but it’s always great to go back to the roots. In this episode, Franziska will take you to the lush green tea gardens of Turkey and give you a glimpse of the London Tea Exchange. So, if you are ready, your tea tour starts right here, right now. It’s #teatime.