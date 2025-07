My Turkey: Kirklareli’s hidden gem, Igneada

Come and see Turkey’s hidden gem, Kirklareli. Follow Erol Civan as he quests across caves, floodplains, forests and beaches in the beautiful region. This video is part of TRT World’s “My Turkey” digital series, which explores different regions of Turkey and showcases its hidden treasures. My Turkey 🇹🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pcb