Turkey will never tolerate attacks by the Assad regime on its forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria, Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Saturday.

“Let me state clearly that it is never possible for us to tolerate the things that have happened in Idlib. Turkey held the terrorists who pointed guns at our heroic soldiers responsible, and now it will also hold those murderers responsible for martyring [its soldiers in Idlib]," Altun told a meeting on Turkey and Syria held in Istanbul.

"Bashar al Assad belongs not in the Syrian Presidential Palace, but in the International Court of Justice in The Hague."

He reminded that the Syrian people taken to the streets with the demand for democracy, freedom and a human life, and the country became a place known for war, massacres, terrorism and hunger as a result of the regime's efforts to violently suppress peaceful demonstrations.

The Turkish troops are in northwestern, Syria, just across the Turkish border, as part of an anti-terrorist and cease-fire mission, but this week a group of Turkish soldiers was killed by an Assad regime attack.

Turkey was the first country to send its military forces to combat the terrorists of Daesh/ISIS and the YPG/PKK in Syria, which clearly shows its views of proxy wars in the region, Altun added.

He said Turkey aims not only to maintain its own national security but also to foil ill-intentioned designs on the region.

"If the process [of a refugee influx], which started just beyond our borders, cannot be stopped immediately, a new and larger influx of refugees will start, [eventually] reaching European capitals," he warned.

Turkey vows to retaliate in strongest manner if attacked in Syria

Turkey will use its right of self-defense in the strongest manner if Turkey faces a new attack in Syria, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

“In the event of a new attack, proper response will be given in the strongest manner based on the right of self-defence,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said Turkish observation posts in Idlib “continue their duties and are capable of protecting themselves with the weapons and equipment they possess.”

Turkey to host Russian delegation for Idlib talks in Ankara

Earlier on Friday, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that a Russian delegation is expected to arrive in Ankara on Saturday to discuss the escalating situation, Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday.

Cavusoglu said Turkey, which hosts over 3.6 million Syrian refugees, and Russia, will work closely to resolve the crisis.

Asked about the latest developments in the strategic city of Saraqib, east of Idlib, Cavusoglu said the situation there remained critical as attacks by the regime continue.

Owing to the ongoing attacks hundreds of thousands of civilians had been displaced, he said, adding that despite agreements in Sochi and Astana, the regime's aggression had risen. "The benefits of the deals are yet to be seen," he said.

The foreign minister said that Ankara will go all out in its efforts to ensure a permanent cease-fire and prevent a humanitarian crisis in Idlib – the last stronghold of opposition forces in the war-torn country.

Syrian regime forces attacks killed seven Turkish soldiers

Earlier this week, Syrian regime forces attacks killed seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian. In retaliation, the Turkish military targeted more than 50 positions and neutralized over 70 regime troops, according to Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

On Thursday, Russia-backed Syrian forces advanced through Idlib province in a brutal ground offensive that was preceded by weeks of intensive aerial bombardment. This has terrified the civilians who have left their homes for shelter to safe havens.

Since March 2011, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have been killed by the regime and millions have been displaced, besieged and denied humanitarian and medical aid.

In 2017, Turkey, Russia and Iran held meetings in Astana city of Kazakhstan and announced that Idlib and neighboring cities in the Eastern Ghouta region outside the capital Damascus, and the southern cities of Daraa and Quneitra would be de-escalation zones.

But the Assad regime and Iranian-backed terrorist groups launched attacks in violation of the agreements, and thanks to Russian air support, gained control of these territories with the exception of Idlib city.

Later in September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed in Sochi to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, including a fresh truce on Jan. 12, launching frequent attacks inside the zone and killing at least 1,300 civilians since then.