What’s the significance of Brazil’s president visit to China?

Brazilian President Lula da Silva is in Shanghai for an official visit to China, where he hopes to strengthen ties with his country's biggest trading partner. Lula is scheduled to meet with his counterpart - Xi Jinping - with trade relations topping the agenda. Srikanth Kondapalli from Jawaharlal Nehru University unpacks the significance of the trip. #Lula #China #Ukraine