April 13, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Leaked documents suggest Guterres ‘too accommodating’ of Russia
The massive documents leak that caused significant distress between Washington and its allies has now revealed America’s apprehension towards the head of the United Nations. Some reveal the US believes Antonio Guterres has been too accommodating towards Moscow. Tom O’Connor, a senior foreign policy writer at Newsweek, weighs in on these revelations. #Ukrainewar #Guterres #Pentagon
Leaked documents suggest Guterres ‘too accommodating’ of Russia
Explore