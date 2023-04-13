WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine says Russia assuming rotating presidency of UNSC a 'blow
Russia has assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council, with Kiev calling it a symbolic blow to the body's work. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it a slap in the face to the international community. The last time Moscow held the post was in February last year, when it launched its war in Ukraine. It means the Security Council is being led by a country whose president is subject to an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes. The International Criminal Court - which is not a UN institution - issued the warrant for Vladimir Putin last month. The Kremlin says it plans to "exercise all its rights" in the role of president. Andreas Umland, Analyst at the Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies, is talking about what does this mean.
Ukraine says Russia assuming rotating presidency of UNSC a 'blow
April 13, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us