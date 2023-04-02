Agreement for returning Sudan to civilian rule has been postponed

In Sudan, the military and pro-democracy groups have postponed the signing of an agreement that's supposed to return the country to civilian rule. The signing will now happen on the 6th of this month. A framework deal between the parties was signed in December with the intention of reaching a final political settlement by April. But Sudan's military says there is still a lack of consensus on details, including reforming the security forces. Hamid Khalafallah who is a researcher and policy analyst , is talking about the role of the military in Sudan's politics, if the military are genuine about handing over power.