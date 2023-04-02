WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine calls Russia assuming rotating UNSC presidency 'a blow'
Russia has assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it a slap in the face to the international community. The last time Moscow held the post was in February last year, when it launched its war in Ukraine. The Kremlin says it plans to "exercise all its rights" in the role of president. According to the UN Charter, the Security Council has primary responsibility for maintaining global peace and security. With five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members, it addresses the world's most pressing issues. Chapter Seven of the Charter covers agression and threats to peace, and Security Council resolutions passed under Chapter Seven are usually considered to be legally binding. For a resolution to be approved, it needs at least nine votes in favour, but if any of the five permanent members vote against it, then the resolution doesn't pass. Russia, China, France, the UK, and the United States have those veto powers. Sergej Sumlenny, Founder and co-director of European Resilience Initiative Center, is talking about Security Council and if Russia runs the UN Security Council this month.
Ukraine calls Russia assuming rotating UNSC presidency 'a blow'
April 2, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us