Türkiye's tourism industry booms as arrival numbers surge

Turkiye's tourism revenue hit a record 46.3 billion dollars last year despite the tension in the region, including the war in Ukraine. It rebounded strongly after the Covid-19 pandemic and now all eyes are on 2023’s summer season, with bookings already up more than 50 percent year-on-year. Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu explains.