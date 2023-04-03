Montenegro's former economy minister declares victory in presidential run-off

Montenegro's former minister of economic development, Jakov Milatovic, has declared victory after a presidential run-off vote. Jakov Milatovic is from the newly-formed Europe Now group. He's promised to raise living standards, strengthen relations with the EU and improve ties with Serbia. Nikoleta Djukanovic from the University Donja Gorica has more. #Montenegro #JakovMilatovic #EU