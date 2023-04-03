One on One Hungarian President Katalin Novak

Sweden and Finland's bid for NATO has been at the centre of the region’s politics since Russia’s war on Ukraine began. Most NATO members ratified their accession, but two countries were hesitant: Türkiye and Hungary. After months of negotiation, both finally approved Finland’s bid last week. Sweden, however, is still waiting in line. TRT World sat down with Hungarian President Katalin Novak to talk about latest on the accession, as well as Hungary's energy industry and domestic politics.